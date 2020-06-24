Seascape Capital Management Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. 4,584,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,150. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

