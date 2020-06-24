Seascape Capital Management Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $335,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.24. The stock had a trading volume of 297,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.36 and its 200 day moving average is $394.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

