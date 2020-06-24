Seascape Capital Management Reduces Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Relx makes up 1.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Relx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Relx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Relx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RELX traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 133,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

