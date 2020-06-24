Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.48.

Shares of SHW traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $570.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

