Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $70.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1,607.05. The company had a trading volume of 350,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,592.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,697.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

