Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $12.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.05. 303,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $13,989,948. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.