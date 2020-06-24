Seascape Capital Management Sells 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $30.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,433.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,408.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,350.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

