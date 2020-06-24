Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,995 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

NYSE:TFC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 4,037,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,884. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

