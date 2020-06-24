Seascape Capital Management Sells 2,859 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,756 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,495,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,410,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,780,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646,729. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76.

