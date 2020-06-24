Seascape Capital Management Sells 296 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 48,721.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.17. 1,482,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day moving average of $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Argus cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

