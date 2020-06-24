Seascape Capital Management Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.30. 2,747,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,269. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.