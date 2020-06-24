Seascape Capital Management Sells 9,281 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. 485,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,564. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

