Seascape Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 1,988,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

