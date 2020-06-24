Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 108,009 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 125.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $875,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

