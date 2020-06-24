Serco Group (SRP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Serco Group (LON: SRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/17/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/17/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/17/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 160 ($2.04).
- 6/5/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 5/13/2020 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 162 ($2.06) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 166 ($2.11).
- 4/30/2020 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 4/28/2020 – Serco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 150 ($1.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.60 ($1.94). 1,731,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.15).
In related news, insider David Eveleigh sold 102,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £133,753.62 ($170,234.98). Also, insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £539,967.59 ($687,243.97). In the last three months, insiders sold 767,149 shares of company stock worth $99,737,945.
