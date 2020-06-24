Serco Group (SRP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Serco Group (LON: SRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/17/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/17/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/17/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 160 ($2.04).

6/5/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/13/2020 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 162 ($2.06) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 166 ($2.11).

4/30/2020 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/28/2020 – Serco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 150 ($1.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.60 ($1.94). 1,731,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.15).

Get Serco Group plc alerts:

In related news, insider David Eveleigh sold 102,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £133,753.62 ($170,234.98). Also, insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £539,967.59 ($687,243.97). In the last three months, insiders sold 767,149 shares of company stock worth $99,737,945.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.