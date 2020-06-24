Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.07.

TSE VII traded down C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.25. 662,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

