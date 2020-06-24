Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.07.
TSE VII traded down C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.25. 662,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.
