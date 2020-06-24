Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Posts Earnings Results

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Shoe Zone stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.03. Shoe Zone has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.44 ($2.89).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a report on Tuesday.

