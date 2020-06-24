Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 390 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,704,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,809 shares of company stock worth $41,955,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.70 and a 200-day moving average of $285.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.06.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

