Signature Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. 468,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,573. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

