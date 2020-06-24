Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $232.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

