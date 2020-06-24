Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.90 on Wednesday, reaching $539.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,342. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.64.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

