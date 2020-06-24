Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $332,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,240. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.89.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $281,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

