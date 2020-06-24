Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $540,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $123.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

