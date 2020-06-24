Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,626,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,204,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

