Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 140,283 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

MPC stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,716. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

