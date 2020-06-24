Signature Wealth Management Group Reduces Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 503,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,338,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.