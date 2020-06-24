Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 73,355 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,355 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period.

ULST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,548. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

