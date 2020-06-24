SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00.

Shares of SITE traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.54. 225,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

