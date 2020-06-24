SmartCash (SMART) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,111.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $198,111.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,641.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.02535675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.90 or 0.02508988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00458894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00696944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00604041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.