SmartCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $16,255.33 and $15.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00460347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003368 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003469 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 29,064,213 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.