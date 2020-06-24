Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.04

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 215000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.61.

Sparton Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

