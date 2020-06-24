SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after buying an additional 24,935,058 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,891 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 358,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,178. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

