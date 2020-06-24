Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Trading Down 20%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 370,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 533,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

