Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) shares fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 365,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 273,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.