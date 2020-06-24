Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,283.92

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Spiking has a total market cap of $839,283.92 and $717,014.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.05166045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

