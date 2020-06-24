SRCOIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $187.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $82,429.43 and $187.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.01876858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00112970 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

