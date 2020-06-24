STACS Price Reaches $0.0029 (GATE)

STACS (CURRENCY:GATE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One STACS token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. During the last week, STACS has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. STACS has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $12.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

