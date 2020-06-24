State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 37,086 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $151,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,264,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.