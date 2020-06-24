State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 95,955 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,556,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $133,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,998,000.

INDA traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. 2,531,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

