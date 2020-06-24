State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 1.0% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $185,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,145,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,581,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

