State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nike were worth $75,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

