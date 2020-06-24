State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $57,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $2,777,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 86,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 1,134,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,854,526. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

