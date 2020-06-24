State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.42% of FMC worth $44,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. 20,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,504. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.