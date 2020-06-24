State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $103.39 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,682 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $103,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,896,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The firm has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

