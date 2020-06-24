State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $125.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $125,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after buying an additional 183,664 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 199,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,598. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

