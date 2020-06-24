State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $150.17 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,979 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $150,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Walmart stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

