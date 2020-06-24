State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $173.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $173,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $154.13. 261,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,269. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

