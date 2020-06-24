State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $439.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,363,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 2.3% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 12.38% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $439,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. 315,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

