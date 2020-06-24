State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $48.52 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 59,098 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

