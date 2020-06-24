State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $54.84 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.45% of Kansas City Southern worth $54,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.10.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,926. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

